Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996,750 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Z stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,029. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

