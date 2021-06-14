Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.