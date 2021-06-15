-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLRS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. 67,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,586. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

