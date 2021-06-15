$0.12 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. NN reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of NN by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. NN has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $315.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

