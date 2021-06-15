-$0.12 EPS Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,897. NOV has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.