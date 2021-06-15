$0.15 EPS Expected for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 7,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,841. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.22.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

