-$0.25 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). CareCloud posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,641 shares of company stock valued at $712,372. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,900. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22.

CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

