-$0.54 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.44). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMER. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

OMER traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 648,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.