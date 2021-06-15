$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $895.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

