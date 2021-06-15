$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $906.70 million to $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 30,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,791. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

