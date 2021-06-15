$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.10. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,123 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.34. 242,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

