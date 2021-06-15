$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.30. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 817.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.84. 144,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.43.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

