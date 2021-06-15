$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

POST opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Post by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,369,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Post by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

