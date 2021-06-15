$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.68 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

FTI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 107,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,601. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 409.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.