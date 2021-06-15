$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.