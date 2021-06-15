100,000 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.