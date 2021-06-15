10,740 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after acquiring an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.