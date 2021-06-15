10,901 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

