11,179 Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

