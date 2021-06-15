$12.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to announce sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.33 billion and the lowest is $11.22 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $10.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $49.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $51.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.46 billion to $55.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.