1,200,000 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,888,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,418.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

