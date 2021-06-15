12,300 Shares in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTLK opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $449.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.