14,715 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 115,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.92.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at $143,890,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,903,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,614,159 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

