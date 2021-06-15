18,045 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

