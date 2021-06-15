20,000 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Acquired by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 852,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter.

AWI traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

