20,000 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,503,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

