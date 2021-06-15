$209.43 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to announce sales of $209.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $188.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $826.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

CWST stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.04. 2,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,532. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

