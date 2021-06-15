21,300 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $737,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

DCRCU stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,298. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.