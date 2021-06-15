21,325 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

