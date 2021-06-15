2,191 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

