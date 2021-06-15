22,093 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,483. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

