2,500 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $835.94.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded down $9.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $814.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,639. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $729.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

