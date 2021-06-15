25,000 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Purchased by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKICU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $346,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $641,000.

OTCMKTS:AKICU traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,062. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

