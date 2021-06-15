$26.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce sales of $26.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.59 million and the highest is $27.80 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 623,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

