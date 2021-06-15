$260.64 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $260.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.10 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Ameresco stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,520 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $4,064,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

