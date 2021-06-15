$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.