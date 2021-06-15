$3.08 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.83. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $13.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

SBNY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $242.08. The company had a trading volume of 392,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

