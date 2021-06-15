30,000 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

