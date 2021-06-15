$310.49 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $310.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.79 million to $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,267 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 290,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

