3,246 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.57. 8,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

