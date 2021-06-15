$33.83 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to post sales of $33.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the highest is $34.10 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

OSBC opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

