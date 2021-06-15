36,234 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock valued at $91,137,437. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

