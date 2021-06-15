3,728 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,962. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

