3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,260.74 ($16.47). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,241.50 ($16.22), with a volume of 756,360 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on III shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,239.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders have bought a total of 37 shares of company stock worth $45,074 in the last three months.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.