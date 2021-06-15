$40.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will announce $40.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.30 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $41.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $163.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,243. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $510.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

