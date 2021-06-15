4,354 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. 69,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $434.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

