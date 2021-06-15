$45.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $45.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $181.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 78,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $611.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

