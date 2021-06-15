497 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $509.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $244.32 and a twelve month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

