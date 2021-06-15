$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 70,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

