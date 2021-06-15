6,657 Shares in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Bought by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.11% of The Community Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Community Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 21,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,234. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.49.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

